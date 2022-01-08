Malta Finds 762 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Die While Positive For Virus

Two people, a 71-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man, died while positive for the virus, although the national health bulletin didn’t specify whether their death was the result of COVID-19.

As it stands, 127 people who have tested positive for the virus are receiving some kind of treatment at Mater Dei, six of whom are in ITU.

Although the health bulletin didn’t specify how many of these patients are receiving treatment because of the virus, the health authorities stated a few days ago that 40% of admitted COVID-19 patients are directly related to the virus while the remaining 60% are ‘incidental COVID’ who test positive on screening.