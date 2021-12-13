د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 78 New COVID-19 Cases As Hospitalisations Remain Stable 

Malta confirmed another 78 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, along with 73 new recoveries and no deaths. 

There are currently 17 COVID-19 patients in hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care. This is a similar situation to yesterday, when there were 16 COVID-19 patients and two in ITU.

Meanwhile, 2,280 booster shots were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who received the booster up to 154,712.

