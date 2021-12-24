Malta Finds 955 New COVID-19 Cases In Largest Single Day Rise Ever
Malta’s health authorities have confirmed 955 new COVID-19 cases on the island over the last 24 hours. This is the largest single day rise in cases in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 70 patients being treated for COVID-19 related issues, with five of them in the ITU.
118 patients recovered during the same time period.
There are currently 4,469 active cases on the island.
