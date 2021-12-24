د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 955 New COVID-19 Cases In Largest Single Day Rise Ever

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s health authorities have confirmed 955 new COVID-19 cases on the island over the last 24 hours. This is the largest single day rise in cases in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 70 patients being treated for COVID-19 related issues, with five of them in the ITU.

118 patients recovered during the same time period.

There are currently 4,469 active cases on the island.

Tag someone who needs to see today’s numbers 

READ NEXT: ‘I Attempted It’: Maltese Influencer Opens Up About Trying To Take Her Own Life Months After Videos Were Leaked Online

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All