Malta Finds First Case Of ‘India’s Variant’, Situation Being Investigated

Malta has found the first case of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Addressing her weekly press briefing this afternoon, Gauci said the B.1.617 variant, known as ‘Delta’ was found last night during the genomic sequencing process and is being investigated. 

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases found in Malta so far are either B.1.1.7 variants (the one first identified in the UK) or non-variants of concern.

Malta has also found 30 cases of the variant first identified in Brazil and six cases of the variant first identified in South Africa. 

In the past 24 hours, Malta confirmed two new COVID-19 cases, along with four new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded for the ninth consecutive day. 

What do you make of this first case?

