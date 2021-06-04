Malta Finds First Case Of ‘India’s Variant’, Situation Being Investigated

Malta has found the first case of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Addressing her weekly press briefing this afternoon, Gauci said the B.1.617 variant, known as ‘Delta’ was found last night during the genomic sequencing process and is being investigated.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases found in Malta so far are either B.1.1.7 variants (the one first identified in the UK) or non-variants of concern.