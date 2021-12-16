Malta Finds New 167 COVID-19 Cases And 99 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 16 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 99 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 471, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,532 active cases.

1,002,643 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 163,186 of the doses administered being booster shots.