د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds New 167 COVID-19 Cases And 99 Recoveries Made

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 16 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 99 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 471, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,532 active cases.

1,002,643 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 163,186 of the doses administered being booster shots.

Tag someone that would like to see this

READ NEXT: Zaren Vassallo To Step Down As Chairman Of Vassallo Group

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All