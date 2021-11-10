Malta Finds 38 New COVID-19 Cases And Four Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 14 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. Nine recoveries were recorded yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 435 active cases.

895,343 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 64,797 of the doses administered being booster shots.