Malta Finds Only Two New COVID-19 Cases With No Deaths Recorded For Ninth Day Running

Malta has found only two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as no deaths were recorded for the ninth consecutive day and 21 more patients recovered.

The number of currently active cases has dropped to 158.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations administered has risen to 420,815. As it stands, 141,143 people have been fully vaccinated.

Malta is set to open its vaccination campaign to over-16s in the coming hours.

