Malta Has Now Gone An Entire Month Without A Single COVID-19 Death
Amidst concern at rising COVID-19 numbers, today’s bulletin has also confirmed a more positive milestone.
With no new COVID-19 deaths recorded today, Malta has now gone an entire month without a single COVID-19 related death, with the last death recorded on 17th June.
It is Malta’s longest stretch without COVID-19 deaths since last summer, when the country went 84 days without a death.
Unlike last summer though, Malta is currently in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the past four days each bringing with them a daily total of over 200 new cases.
As it stands, 17 patients are hospitalised, amounting to 1% of the currently active cases, while one is in ITU, amounting to 0.06% of the active cases.
Health Minister Chris Fearne said this week that the national focus could shift away from daily COVID-19 infections and towards hospitalisation numbers if the number of admissions remains low in the coming weeks.
He said experience has shown the health authorities that COVID-19 hospitalisations tend to rise two or three weeks after a spike in cases, but unlike previous spikes, the vast majority of the Maltese population has now been fully vaccinated.
“We need to wait and see if the current increase in cases will translate into an increase in ITU patients in the coming weeks,” he said. “From the experience of other countries which vaccinated a lot of people [such as the UK and Israel] and from what we can see in Malta so far, there is a very good possibility that this won’t happen which would mean that the vaccine is working.”
“It doesn’t mean that you won’t get infected but that you won’t get hospitalised and ultimately that’s what we’re after.”