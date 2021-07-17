Malta Has Now Gone An Entire Month Without A Single COVID-19 Death 

Amidst concern at rising COVID-19 numbers, today’s bulletin has also confirmed a more positive milestone.

With no new COVID-19 deaths recorded today, Malta has now gone an entire month without a single COVID-19 related death, with the last death recorded on 17th June.

It is Malta’s longest stretch without COVID-19 deaths since last summer, when the country went 84 days without a death.

Unlike last summer though, Malta is currently in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the past four days each bringing with them a daily total of over 200 new cases.

As it stands, 17 patients are hospitalised, amounting to 1% of the currently active cases, while one is in ITU, amounting to 0.06% of the active cases.