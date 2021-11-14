Malta Has Now Gone Two Weeks Without A COVID-19 Related Death As Hospitalisations Decline
Malta has registered a decline in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours.
Today’s bulletin shows that 12 patients who have tested positive for the virus are currently hospitalised, two of whom are receiving intensive care.
This is a decline from yesterday’s figures, when 15 people were hospitalised and three were in intensive care.
Meanwhile, Malta registered 31 new COVID-19 cases, along with 19 recoveries and no deaths.
This means Malta has now gone two weeks without a single COVID-19-related death.