Malta Has Sent Over 130,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda

“Happening now”: 135,690 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are currently on the way from Malta to Rwanda.

Rwanda is one of the three African countries to have reached the 10% target which happened in September.

This was no easy feat because Africa experienced a significant vaccination shortage from April to June which left citizens uncertain and countries insecure.

In order to address this, the government of Rwanda engaged with vaccine manufacturers to access more vaccine doses through bilateral agreements while continuing its engagement with COVAX Facility.

In fact, Rwanda has so far received around 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – 1.1 million of these from The COVAX Facility, 108 000 from the Africa Centres for Disease Control’s Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust; and 2.1 million from bilateral agreements.

Malta also seems to be participating in aiding the vaccination rollout in Rwanda with this recent health ministry development.

