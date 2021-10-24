Malta Issues 1,110 More Booster Doses As Chris Fearne Sounds Warning 

Malta has administered 1,110 more COVID-19 booster doses over the past 24 hours, putting the total booster count up to 44,153.

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne warned that the booster campaign is “essential” to prevent the reintroduction of COVID-19 restrictions over the winter season.

He said that around two-thirds of over-70s have already taken the booster and that he will announce details in Parliament tomorrow about how it will be given to other age groups.