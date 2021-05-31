BREAKING: Malta Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Malta has launched its COVID-19 vaccine certificate, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced in a press conference.

The certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, will be available from 1st June. A website to apply for the certificate, www.certifikatvaccin.gov.mt, will be available from midnight.

A digital copy of the certificate will be available for download. This means that you can even re-download your certificate if you lose it.

It will only be available to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and not those who have just received a single dose (not including Johnson and Johnson)

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate

The announcement comes a day before travellers to Malta will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate to enter the country.

So far, over 208,000 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The government has so far been coy on what exactly the certificates will be used for. Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said it will be used to enforce mask-wearing rules once measures are slightly lifted in July.

Today, Abela said that it will be used to visit elderly care homes and will eventually be used once “high-risk” activities, like events, start reopening.

The certificate can also be used by restaurants, bars, and other commercial establishments.

Children under 12 – who have not been cleared for vaccination – will still be able to travel and parents or guardians need to reach out to [email protected] before travelling.