Malta Has Generated At Least €317,460 From Mask Fines This Year

Enforcement authorities have generated at least €317,460 this year from fining people in breach of the nation’s mandatory mask laws.

Figures supplied to Lovin Malta by the Home Affairs Ministry show that 12,210 mask fines have been issued since the start of January, out of which 52% have been paid.

The rest have either successfully appealed or are pending an appeal before a Regional Tribunal. Tribunal meetings had to be postponed for a while due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, causing a delay in the hearing of some appeals.

People found not wearing a mask are fined €50, with the fine doubling to €100 if it is appealed and lost.