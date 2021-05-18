Malta Has Generated At Least €317,460 From Mask Fines This Year
Enforcement authorities have generated at least €317,460 this year from fining people in breach of the nation’s mandatory mask laws.
Figures supplied to Lovin Malta by the Home Affairs Ministry show that 12,210 mask fines have been issued since the start of January, out of which 52% have been paid.
The rest have either successfully appealed or are pending an appeal before a Regional Tribunal. Tribunal meetings had to be postponed for a while due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, causing a delay in the hearing of some appeals.
People found not wearing a mask are fined €50, with the fine doubling to €100 if it is appealed and lost.
Assuming that the 52% of fines which were paid so far this year were all worth €50, and not €100, it would mean €317,460 has been generated from mask-wearing breaches so far this year.
Masks have been mandatory in all outdoor places in Malta since October 2020 and some people have reported being fined even when they were completely by themselves.
The health authorities have so far refused to indicate when they plan to repeal this law, although they confirmed that beaches will become an exception as of 1st June.
On 23rd April, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said the health authorities will monitor the experience of Israel, which removed its obligation for people to wear masks outdoors after the majority of its population got vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have remained extremely low in Israel since it removed mandatory mask-wearing.
Cover photos: Malta Police Force