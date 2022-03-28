Malta Not Publishing COVID-19 Numbers For First Time As There Are No Health Ministry Staff

Malta is not expected to publish its daily COVID-19 bulletin today, the first time this has happened since the start of the pandemic.

Lovin Malta is informed that the reason the bulletin hasn’t been published is that there is currently no Health Minister, and consequently no ministry staff to publish it.

The Labour Party won the general election by just over 39,000 votes yesterday and Robert Abela was officially inaugurated as Prime Minister today. One of his first tasks will be to form a new Cabinet.

Chris Fearne, who has been Health Minister since 2016, was elected on two districts and will be expected to land a high-profile Cabinet post.