Malta Now Has More Fully Vaccinated People Than All-Time COVID-19 Infections

Whether or not you think Malta has been fast enough in its vaccination rollout, the islands have today hit a milestone that looks better and better the more you consider the larger implications.

As of the last 24 hours, 21,767 people have been fully inoculated with two doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, in the last year, Malta has had 21,532 total cases of COVID-19.

Whichever way you look at it, this statistic bodes well for what many are hoping is our best shot at an imminent return to normality.

Basically, with the limited manpower Malta currently has at its disposition, we’ve already managed to achieve in 59 days what an infectious virus needed 355 days to do.

Of course, this is all a numbers game; while Malta went from under 1,000 swab tests per day to upwards of 3,000, the country’s daily vaccinations (a lengthier procedure) stand at an average of less than half of that. At the same time, while new cases have not really decreased at all in the past weeks, the average of 100 to 150 new infections per day will hopefully have no way of keeping up with the current inoculation rate. And that rate should only increase soon, as more vaccines are shipped to the islands and family doctors are added to the inoculation army.