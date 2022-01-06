Malta intends to purchase Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid once it has been completely approved by the European Medicines Agency.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed with Lovin Malta that the pill, which has been described as a “game-changer” in the fight against the virus, will be purchased through the EU Joint Procurement action group.

“Thus it will be available in Malta in the same period as the rest of the EU member states,” the spokesperson said.

Pfizer has said that Paxlovid is 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation and deaths in high-risk patients, and studies have shown it is effective against the new Omicron variant.

This would mean it surpasses the efficacy of Merck & Co Inc’s pill molnupiravir, which has been shown to halve the chances of death and hospitalisation for high-risk COVID-19 patients.