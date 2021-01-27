Malta Pressures EU To Buy More Vaccines Just In Case: ‘We Can’t Be Caught Off Guard’

Malta is pressuring the EU to step up its game in COVID-19 vaccine procurement and order a fresh round, just in case future evidence emerges that a third shot is necessary.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest the need for a future (third) booster dose, however at this stage this cannot be excluded,” Fearne said in a letter to EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on 18th January, which has been seen by Lovin Malta.

“It is my understanding that once a person has been immunised with a particular vaccine, in the event of the need for a third booster shot, this should be of the same type of vaccine.”

“In this regard, if evidence does show a third dose is necessary, it is important that they’re made available to member states when required.”

“Considering the strong global demand for vaccines, it is important that we’re not caught off guard and that we plan in advance to be able to use the Advance Purchase Agreement to purchase the additional dose.”