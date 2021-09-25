Malta Records 16 New COVID-19 Cases Along With 44 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 along with 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s latest update.

17 people are currently being treated in hospital, four of whom are intensive care.

No deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours with active cases currently standing at 443.

6,552 vaccine booster doses have so far been administered, with over 90% of the population having received a first round of the vaccine.