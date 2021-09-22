Malta Records 18 New Cases Of COVID-19 Along With 49 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with 49 people also recovering from the virus over the same period.

According to the latest health ministry update there are 23 people receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are intensive care.

The number of active cases in Malta now stands at 523.

813,115 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, 5,450 of which were booster doses.