Malta Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases And 15 Recoveries

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 recoveries.

9 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in Intensive Therapy Unit.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 289 active cases.

846,671 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 28,733 of doses administered being booster shots.