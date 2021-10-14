د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases And 15 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 recoveries.

9 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in Intensive Therapy Unit.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 459, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 289 active cases.

846,671 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 28,733 of doses administered being booster shots.

Tag someone that needs to see this

READ NEXT: Masks Are Not Forever, Charmaine Gauci Admits 

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All