Malta Records 22 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Patients Currently In ITU

Malta has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the ITU, the Health Authorities just confirmed.

Nine patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta is remains standing at 457, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 328 active cases.

822,097 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 10,836 of doses administered being booster shots.