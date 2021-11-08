Malta Records 27 New Cases Of COVID-19 Alongside 15 Recoveries

Malta has registered 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours along with 15 new recoveries.

Malta has experienced an uptick in new cases over the past week with 50 cases recorded yesterday and the virus surging across most of Europe.

11 people are receiving treatment in hospital, four of whom are currently in intensive care.

There are currently 381 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

59,041 doses of a COVID-19 booster vaccine have been administered so far.