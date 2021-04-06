Malta Records 64 New COVID-19 Cases And 67 Recoveries

Malta has registered 64 new COVID-19 patients and 67 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

No people passed away in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at 399.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stands at 528.

Meanwhile, over 60,000 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 220,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the vaccine roll-out began in December.