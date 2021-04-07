Malta Records 65 New COVID-19 Cases And 47 Recoveries

Malta has registered 65 new COVID-19 patients and 47 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

A 78-year-old woman died at Mater Dei Hospital as a result of the virus bringing the death toll up to 400.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stand at 545.

Meanwhile, 61,111 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of single doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered has now reached 223,020.

