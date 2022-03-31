Malta Records 760 New COVID-19 Cases 

There are 760 new cases of COVID-19, data published by the Health Ministry has revealed.

There are currently 5,640 active cases in Malta, but there are no details on the number of hospitalisations and ITU patients.

The Health Ministry stopped publishing daily COVID-19 numbers once there was set to be. a change in portfolios. However, Chris Fearne has once again been appointed Health Minister and the previous daily bulletin is yet to be published.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently announced he would soon be lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

