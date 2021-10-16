Malta Records Eight New COVID-19 Cases Along With 19 Recoveries
Malta recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries from the virus over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update by the health authorities.
Ten people are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with one person in intensive care.
The number of active cases currently stands at 279.
31,470 vaccine booster shots have so far been administered with over 92% of the population fully-vaccinated.
