د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records Eight New COVID-19 Cases Along With 19 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries from the virus over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update by the health authorities.

Ten people are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with one person in intensive care.

The number of active cases currently stands at 279.

31,470 vaccine booster shots have so far been administered with over 92% of the population fully-vaccinated.

Tag someone that needs to read this 

READ NEXT: With Wage Supplement End Looming, Maltese Restaurateur Pleads To Charmaine Gauci For ‘Normality’ Date

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All