Malta recorded the death of a 94-year-old man who was COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours.

34 new cases were found, while 50 patients recovered. There are currently 31 COVID-19 patients in Mater Dei, 3 of whom are at the ITU.

1,938 booster doses have been given out so far.

The number of active cases now stands at 723.

