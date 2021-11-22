Malta Records One Death And 62 New COVID-19 Cases

A 72-year-old man has died while positive for COVID-19 as 62 new cases of the virus were recorded, according to the Health Ministry’s website.

There were 42 recoveries over the same period with active cases now standing at 866.

The number of people being treated in hospital remains 12, with two patients in intensive care.

There have been 464 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

96,507 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered so far with over 92% of the population vaccinated