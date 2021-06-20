د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records One New COVID-19 Case With Close To 65% Of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

Malta has recorded one new COVID-19 case, figures by the Health Ministry show. 

With three new recoveries and zero deaths, the number of Malta’s active cases now stands at 27. 

According to the figures, 285m517 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is roughly 65% of the adult population. 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•06•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, June 20, 2021

