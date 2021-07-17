د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases As Hospital Admissions Tick Slightly Upwards

Malta has recorded 206 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, along with five new recoveries and zero deaths.

As it stands, 17 of the current 1,642 active cases are being treated at Mater Dei, a slight increase from the 14 registered yesterday. Only one of these patients is receiving intensive care, the same as yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations administered has increased to 721,415, with 355,883 people now fully vaccinated.

