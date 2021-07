For the second day in a row, Malta has registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as hospitalisations drop slightly.

There are 142 new cases along with 174 new recoveries.

A total of 37 COVID-19 positive patients are currently being treated at hospital, two less than yesterday.

However, one person remains in ITU.

Total active cases now stand at 2,230.

Tag someone who needs to know this