Malta Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths And 56 New Cases

Two people have died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities’ latest update.

A male and a female patient, both aged 77, passed away since yesterday. During the same period, 56 new cases were registered along with 58 recoveries.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,003, with 12 people receiving treatment in hospital. Two are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths registered since the start of the pandemic has now reached 468.

107,776 booster shots have been administered so far, with over 92% of the population fully-vaccinated.