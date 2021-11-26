د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths And 56 New Cases

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two people have died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities’ latest update.

A male and a female patient, both aged 77, passed away since yesterday. During the same period, 56 new cases were registered along with 58 recoveries.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,003, with 12 people receiving treatment in hospital. Two are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths registered since the start of the pandemic has now reached 468.

107,776 booster shots have been administered so far, with over 92% of the population fully-vaccinated.

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Chris Fearne Served With Legal Demand For Moral Damages After Elderly Couple ‘Abusively’ Forced Into Quarantine Hotel

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All