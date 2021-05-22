Malta Records Two New COVID-19 Cases Along With 14 Recoveries
Malta has registered two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, alongside 14 new recoveries.
This brings the number of active cases down to 84.
1,926 people were tested for the virus, with deaths were reported over the same period.
Malta has fully vaccinated 169,177 people, with 399,549 having received at least one dose.
A total of 461,215 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with Malta expected to hit the 70% mark required to have some herd immunity in a matter of days.
Share this with someone that needs to read it.