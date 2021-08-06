Malta Registers 120 Recoveries And 48 New COVID-19 Cases As Active Cases Drop To 1,206

Malta’s health authorities have confirmed 120 recoveries over the past 24-hours, alongside 48 new COVID-19 cases. It continues the trend of decreasing cases over the past few days.

As things stand, there are 36 people receiving treatment in hospital, 4 of whom are currently in intensive care.

No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours with the number of active cases at 1,206.

392,100 people are now also fully vaccinated.