Malta Registers 127 New COVID-19 Cases As Hospitalisations Jump Up To 34

Malta has registered 127 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours alongside 109 recoveries.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospital has increased from 17 to 34 during the same period. One person is in intensive care.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,294.

The Health Ministry said that of the 171 cases reported yesterday, 115 were aged between 10 and 39, with an average age of 31.

369,441 people have so far been fully vaccinated.