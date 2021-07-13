Malta Registers 154 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside Six Recoveries

Malta has registered 154 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with six recoveries registered over the same period with 3,353 tests carried out.

The health ministry said that no deaths were recorded during the same period.

Malta is presently experiencing a COVID-19 surge with the number of active cases having now increased to 782.

As of yesterday, 351,395 people were fully vaccinated with 709,131 doses of the vaccine administered so far.