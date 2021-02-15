Malta Registers 156 New COVID-19 Patients And Two Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

There are 156 new COVID-19 cases found in the last 24 hours according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry.

This was found after 2,817 swab tests were carried out.

Malta also registered two new victims who succumbed to the virus, meaning the total death toll has risen to 295.

A 97-year-old woman died in Mater Dei Hospital, while an 82-year-old passed away in a private residence.

With 184 new recoveries, active cases rose slightly to 2,340.