Malta Registers 156 New COVID-19 Patients And Two Deaths In The Last 24 Hours
There are 156 new COVID-19 cases found in the last 24 hours according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry.
This was found after 2,817 swab tests were carried out.
Malta also registered two new victims who succumbed to the virus, meaning the total death toll has risen to 295.
A 97-year-old woman died in Mater Dei Hospital, while an 82-year-old passed away in a private residence.
With 184 new recoveries, active cases rose slightly to 2,340.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•02•2021
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Monday, 15 February 2021
Meanwhile, 16,265 people have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as health authorities continue to inoculate the second cohort of citizens. A total of 51,641 doses have been administered so far.
Tag someone who needs to know this