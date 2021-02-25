د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 192 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 192 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

With two more deaths and 185 recoveries, active cases rose slightly to 2,508.

An 83-year-old female patient died at Mater Dei while receiving treatment while a 30-year-old woman passed away at St. Thomas Hopsital.

Malta’s death toll is now at 311.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•02•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, 25 February 2021

Meanwhile, testing remains high with 3,743 swab tests conducted yesterday.

In terms of vaccines, 22,501 people have received their second dose of a COVID-19 jab and a total of 71,562 doses have been administered.

