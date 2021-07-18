Malta Registers 195 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Now At 1,832
Malta has registered 195 new COVID-19 cases with the number of hospitalisations now at 18, the Health Ministry has announced.
One out of the 18 hospitalised patients is currently in ITU.
With five new recoveries and zero deaths, the number of active cases is now 1,832.
Vaccinations have continued with 357,236 people now fully vaccinated against the virus.
