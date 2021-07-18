د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 195 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Now At 1,832

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 195 new COVID-19 cases with the number of hospitalisations now at 18, the Health Ministry has announced.

One out of the 18 hospitalised patients is currently in ITU.

With five new recoveries and zero deaths, the number of active cases is now 1,832.

Vaccinations have continued with 357,236 people now fully vaccinated against the virus.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•07•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, July 18, 2021

What do you think of today’s figures?

READ NEXT: Rosianne Cutajar Associate's Claims Of Ex-Gratia Payment In Yorgen Fenech Property Deal Raises Eyebrows

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All