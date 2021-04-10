Malta Registers 37 New COVID-19 Patients, 49 Recoveries Over The last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 37 new COVID-19 patients and 49 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

One death were recorded, that of a 96-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The death toll is now 402.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stand at 536.

Meanwhile, 67,491 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of single doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered has now reached 237,806.

