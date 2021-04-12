Malta Registers 47 COVID-19 Cases And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours
There are 47 new cases of COVID-19 found in Malta, according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry.
This was found from 2,036 swab tests carried out yesterday.
No patients passed away, meaning the total death toll remained at 402. With 52 recoveries, Malta’s active cases have continued to decrease to 553.
Meanwhile, 244,718 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the rollout of jabs began in December. 71,481 people are fully vaccinated.
