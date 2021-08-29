د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 50 New COVID-19 Patients And 51 Recoveries

Malta has registered 50 new COVID-19 patients and 51 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 635. A total of 27 COVID-19 patients are in Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in ITU.

Over 412,000 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

