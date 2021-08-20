Malta Registers 51 COVID-19 Patients And 53 Recoveries
Malta has registered 51 new COVID-19 cases and 53 recoveries over the last 24 hours.
With zero deaths, the number of active cases is now at 641.
There are a total of 36 COVID-19 positive patients at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in ITU.
As of today, over 408,000 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
