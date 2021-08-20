د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 51 COVID-19 Patients And 53 Recoveries

Malta has registered 51 new COVID-19 cases and 53 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

With zero deaths, the number of active cases is now at 641.

There are a total of 36 COVID-19 positive patients at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in ITU.

As of today, over 408,000 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

 

