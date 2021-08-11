Malta Registers 87 New COVID-19 Cases And 137 Recoveries, Hospitalisations At 40
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have continued to drop with the country registering 87 new patients and 137 recoveries over the last 24 hours.
One COVID-19 patient has died, a 79-year-old female.
A total of 40 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, three of whom are in ITU.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 11, 2021