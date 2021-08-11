د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 87 New COVID-19 Cases And 137 Recoveries, Hospitalisations At 40

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have continued to drop with the country registering 87 new patients and 137 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

One COVID-19 patient has died, a 79-year-old female.

A total of 40 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, three of whom are in ITU.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

READ NEXT: Issues In Recognising Malta’s Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Abroad Have Been Fixed

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All