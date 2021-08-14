Malta Registers 94 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death In The Last 24 Hours

One woman died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with a further 94 new cases registered.

Health authorities reported this afternoon that an 85-year-old woman who was positive for the virus had passed away since yesterday.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospital also increased by three people, reaching 38. Four are presently in intensive care.

During the same period 120 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases down to 6,96.

Over the past 24 hours 3,598 swabs were carried out.

The total number of deaths now stands at 430, with 404,213 people fully vaccinated against the virus.