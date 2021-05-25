د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers Three New COVID-19 Cases, Five Recoveries And One Death

Malta has registered three new cases, five new recoveries, and one death over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stand at 69.

A 77-year-old female COVID-19 patient at Mater Dei Hosspital died. Total deaths have now reached 418.

Vaccinations remain high with 183,556 people now fully vaccinated.

 

