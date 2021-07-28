Malta Has Two New COVID-19 Deaths But Continues To Register More Recoveries Than Cases

There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Malta over the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths was a 95-year-old man and the other an 86-year-old man. Both were being treated at Mater Dei when they passed away.

The total number of deaths has now risen to 423 with three registered over the past month.

There are also 91 new cases alongside 125 recoveries.

The number of people receiving treatment in hospital stands at 37, two less than yesterday. One person remains in intensive care.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,230.

The Health Ministry said that the average age of cases reported yesterday was 34.

Rest in peace