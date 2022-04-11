Malta Sees 433 New COVID-19 Cases As Country’s Restrictions Downsize

433 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 340 people have recovered.

At the same time, two persons have died whilst positive, taking the total deaths up to 664.

Malta continues to reduce its COVID-19 measures, with traveling enthusiasts looking forward to reduced restrictions tied to travel from 12th April.

Persons traveling to Malta from countries on the red list will be allowed to do so with a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days).

On 13th April, children will no longer be obliged to wear masks in classrooms, although they are still urged to do so for their own personal safety.

Standing events can now take place outdoors without any restrictions or capping of attendees, while indoor standing events can take place but are restricted to attendees with a valid vaccine certificate.

Should Malta drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions?