Malta Should Keep Online Parents’ Day After Pandemic, Majority Of Teachers Say In Survey

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully in sight, talk is now turning towards what kind of world we want to live in once it is all said and done.



However, a recent survey by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has revealed that teachers think many of the pandemic-inspired practices should be retained.

Out of the 328 educators that filled in the survey, an overwhelming 93% agreed that virtual schools for students with long-term illness should be continued.

Teachers also agree that online parents’ days are beneficial, as 81% said they are in favour.

The use of an online platform remains popular with 85% of teachers agreeing to continue using them. The same goes for staggered arrival and dismissal of students, to which 78% agree, as both traffic and overcrowding issues are reduced.

Other practices like requesting medical certificates certifying students are fit for school following sickness are also popular, as 85% of teachers agree to keep the measure.

They also support keeping recorded lessons on Teleskola as supplementary resources to students (84%) and the ‘grab and go’ breakfast for students attending Breakfast Club (72%).