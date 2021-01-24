Malta Should Regulate Household Visits And Private Parties, Catering Lobby Proposes

Malta should regulate private parties and gatherings involving people from different households, a catering lobby group has proposed.

“It is widespread knowledge that various gatherings are occurring in private residences and in hired accommodation places. This is even more so in the island of Gozo,” the Association of Catering Establishments said.

“It seems that this activity increases during festive weekends or bridge holiday weekends. In this respect, if the Health Authorities feel the need of further measures, one should regulate visits in households by persons not habitually residing there and the gatherings in hired apartments or other accommodation places for the organisation of private gatherings of persons not habitually living together.”

The ACE spoke out after the Medical Association of Malta called for a 9pm weekend curfew to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and help hospitals cope with the demand.

It warned that imposing such a blanket measure would be unjust on restaurants, noting that there has so far been no scientific evidence linking the spread of the virus with catering establishments who respect the COVID-19 protocols.

“ACE continues to encourage its members to observe protocols whilst it also encourages the authorities to educate further on the protocols and on the dangers of gatherings beyond those allowed, wherever these occur,” the group said.

Cover photo: Left: Stock photo: Right: ACE secretary Matthew Pace

What do you make of this proposal?